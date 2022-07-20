Dierkes Lake is still without lifeguards

TWIN FALLS — It’s another year without lifeguards at Dierkes Lake.

This is the third season that, due to a lack of applicants, the city of Twin Falls hasn’t filled lifeguard positions at the popular swimming hole , city officials say.

“I don’t know what it will take" to get qualified candidates, city spokesperson Joshua Palmer said.

Lifeguard chairs sat empty while 50 swimmers — both children and adults — splashed happily at the lake’s swimming area Wednesday. A lifebuoy and an attached rope hung near a red and white flag that warned swimmers no lifeguard was on duty.

“It’s basically swim at your own risk,” said Palmer.

The city of Twin Falls has owned Dierkes Lake and its 191-acre park since in 1969.

Hit by the current labor shortage, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation can't find enough lifeguards to the point man both the city swimming pool and the swimming area at Dierkes Lake, Palmer said. Lifeguard positions for the lake were posted for six months without much response.

Adam Walker, who lives less than a mile from lake, was visiting the area Wednesday for the third time this week.

“I’ve never witnessed an emergency situation (at the lake),” Walker said. He hopes if someone needed help, someone would assist the person in distress.

But overall, the city would be well-served to get lifeguards at the pool, "even if only on the weekends."

Erika Hall of Salt Lake City is firm in her belief that lifeguards are needed. She visits the lake every year and allows her daughter into the water — but not without wearing a life vest.

“There should be lifeguards here,” Hall said. “They would help provide safety and security for parents.”

Palmer said he understands the frustration of people who think the city could do more to get lifeguards at the lake, but that “almost every city department, almost every business” is affected by the nationwide labor shortage.

“The number of certified lifeguards out there is very limited,” he said. “It’s not by choice.

"The city posted a job opening to find lifeguards, the same with every other city, and we didn’t have any takers.”

Palmer was unsure what the pay at Dierkes would be, but said it was a competitive wage.

The city starts at $10 per hour for the city pool, aquatics director John Pauley said.

The lake lifeguard positions would pay more because those positions require more experience due to the open-water conditions. He noted that lifeguards would monitor the swimming area only. It would be impossible for them to watch over the entire lake.

Parks and Recreation has discussed other options to make a safer environment, Palmer said.

He urged swimmers to take caution and warned that places in the swimming area are deeper than what they might appear.

“It can be tricky out there,” he said. “Some people might say, ‘I’ll jump in here and stay close to the dock,’ when the water is deeper than they think.”

Five people, listed below, lost their lives in Dierkes Lake in the past decade; some of the drownings happened outside of the designated swimming area or when lifeguards weren’t present.

Erinest Nsabimana, 20, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, died during a family Mother's Day outing in 2019. Nsabimana reportedly tried to swim from the south shore to the north shore and apparently didn't have enough strength to get across.

Fernando Estrada, 19, drowned at Dierkes Lake in July 2018. No lifeguard was not on duty at the time.

A man died in June 2014 as a result of injuries after he jumped into Dierkes Lake. Witnesses said the Hispanic man — who wasn't proficient in swimming — dived into a deep part of the lake and was underwater for several minutes.

In July 2013, a 42-year-old man died at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, hours after being pulled from the lake. Practicing in the lake were members of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Dive Team. The team responded quickly, pulling Chen Peir-Horng from the water within two minutes and administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

In August 2013, a 14-year-old Burmese boy was on a school outing when he drowned at the lake. Muan “Jeremy” Sing was seen in shallow water in the lake’s swimming area before he disappeared. His body was found in 14 feet of water in the center of the swimming area. Jeremy’s teenage brother and sister said Jeremy couldn’t swim.

Three drownings in 2013 and '14 occurred within 12 months, prompting the city to increase its training and on-duty staffing.