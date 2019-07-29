TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department is installing new docks at Dierkes Lake Park through Friday. Dierkes Lake will remain open for swimming, but park visitors are asked to avoid the docks and work area during installation this week.
The new docks will replace existing ones at the public swimming area which are deteriorating and beginning to lose buoyancy.
Docks, trails, restrooms and other equipment, as well as park maintenance and lifeguards, are paid for through vehicle fee collections that are charged from March through September.
Park visitors are encouraged to report any defacing or damage to park facilities to the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 208-736-2265.
