BLISS — Idaho State Police is still investigating a Nov. 17 crash that injured two people on Interstate 84 near the Bliss exit.
The crash occurred at 9:55 p.m. when a light-colored pickup was eastbound on I-84 at mile marker 141, near the Bliss exit off ramp. The pickup lost a toolbox out of the bed.
“It was a big sized toolbox,” said ISP Corp. Steve Otto. “It was empty, so that’s why I think it fell out.”
A white 2012 Toyota Tacoma behind the light-colored pickup struck the toolbox. Both the driver and the passenger of the Toyota Tacoma, both from Washington, were injured. Their names have not been released, and the driver is still in the hospital, Otto said.
Police have been told that a vehicle ahead of the Toyota Tacoma swerved to avoid the toolbox, and its occupants may have witnessed the scene. The driver of the light-colored pickup slowed down at first, but sped away when the crash happened, Otto said.
ISP asks that any witnesses of the crash contact the ISP Regional Communications Center South at 208-736-3060.
Police also encourage the driver of the light-colored pickup truck to call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.