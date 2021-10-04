Did you get an income tax filing extension? The Idaho deadline is approaching

The extended filing deadline for individual income taxes is approaching, according to a press release from the Idaho State Tax Commission. Taxpayers who qualified for an automatic extension must send their return and full payment by Oct. 15.

“We expect to receive about 50,000 individual income tax returns in October,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said in the release. “That’s in addition to the 921,000 returns we’ve received so far this year.”

Idaho law allows a taxpayer to avoid a penalty for filing a late return if an extension was granted, but 2% interest will still be owed on any tax due that was not paid by May 17, which was the original income tax due date, the release said.

Income tax returns can be filed electronically or online for free for qualifying taxpayers.

If a taxpayer qualifies for the tax rebate passed earlier this year, it will be sent after the 2020 tax return has been processed.

Call 208-334-7660 or 800-972-7660 with questions, go to the Idaho State Tax Commission’s website or stop by a local tax commission office.

