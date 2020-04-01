Did you feel that earthquake, Idaho? Here’s what you should do if we get another one

BOISE — Did you rush outside or shelter in a doorway during the magnitude-6.5 earthquake that hit Idaho on Tuesday? Next time, experts say, you should probably stay put.
What might have been the second-strongest earthquake in Idaho history sent people from Coeur d’Alene to Boise to Pocatello rushing for cover. Although the epicenter was in the mountains northwest of Stanley, Treasure Valley residents experienced 20-30 seconds of shaking that started at about 5:52 p.m. Over the next two hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported at least 20 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 4.6 to 3.1.
Many Idahoans took to social media after the shaking stopped, sharing how they sheltered in doorways or rushed family members out of their homes. But a FEMA spokeswoman told the Idaho Statesman that making a run for it is one of the last things you should do in an earthquake — and it can be extremely dangerous during higher-magnitude earthquakes.
Doorways aren’t that safe, either.
“Science by and large has kind of turned away from that concept,” said Savannah Brehmer, spokeswoman for FEMA’s region 10, which includes Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Alaska. “Dropping, covering and holding on seems to be the best method for staying safe and minimizing potential injuries.”
Duck and cover, don’t run
One of the biggest hazards of trying to flee a building during an earthquake, Brehmer said, is being hit by debris or crumbling pieces of unstable infrastructure. Runners also could fall during prolonged shaking or aftershocks, putting them at greater risk.
Instead, Brehmer said, it’s best to drop to the floor immediately and look for something to shelter underneath — a sturdy table or desk — and try to protect the back of your head, neck and vital organs.
If there’s nothing to duck underneath, experts at ShakeOut recommend going to the ground against an interior wall, away from windows. You shouldn’t run even if you’re outside, but instead drop, cover your head and do your best to brace yourself.
Only after the shaking has stopped should you try to exit a building or move around outside, Brehmer said. She said developing the habit of dropping and covering immediately is an important reflex to develop.
“That’s what’s going to keep your most precious organs safe from potential injury,” Brehmer said.
How to prepare for the next earthquake in Idaho
History shows this isn’t Idaho’s first big earthquake — and it certainly won’t be the last.
“Earthquakes are a potential hazard for the Idaho area, although they’re maybe not on the forefront of people’s minds as it would be in California,” Brehmer said.
Many of Idaho’s past earthquakes originated in the mountains, as this one did, but research from Boise State University’s Hazard and Climate Resilience Institute shows faults near the Treasure Valley could cause earthquakes, too. The Squaw Creek, Jake’s Creek and Big Flat faults located about 25 miles north of the Treasure Valley could produce magnitude-6.5-to-7.5 quakes, according to USGS scenarios.
Despite recent technological advances, earthquakes still remain largely unpredictable. The best way to be ready for the next one — or just more aftershocks — is to mitigate potential hazards where you live and work.
Brehmer recommended removing loose objects from precarious areas that could fall on someone, especially above sleeping areas. Securing loose items and anchoring heavy bookshelves to a wall can go a long way, she said.
“We don’t know when they are going to happen,” Brehmer said.
