Did you feel that earthquake, Idaho? Here’s what you should do if we get another one

One of the biggest hazards of trying to flee a building during an earthquake, Brehmer said, is being hit by debris or crumbling pieces of unstable infrastructure. Runners also could fall during prolonged shaking or aftershocks, putting them at greater risk.

Instead, Brehmer said, it’s best to drop to the floor immediately and look for something to shelter underneath — a sturdy table or desk — and try to protect the back of your head, neck and vital organs.

If there’s nothing to duck underneath, experts at ShakeOut recommend going to the ground against an interior wall, away from windows. You shouldn’t run even if you’re outside, but instead drop, cover your head and do your best to brace yourself.

Only after the shaking has stopped should you try to exit a building or move around outside, Brehmer said. She said developing the habit of dropping and covering immediately is an important reflex to develop.

“That’s what’s going to keep your most precious organs safe from potential injury,” Brehmer said.

How to prepare for the next earthquake in Idaho

History shows this isn’t Idaho’s first big earthquake — and it certainly won’t be the last.