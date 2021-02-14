Did Idaho bring the heat? Five states bought one-third of guns in record-smashing year

BOISE — America was locked and loaded in 2020.

Whether it was the pandemic, social protests, political fears, unemployment despair — or just an overwhelming sense of dread — United States citizens armed themselves to the gritted teeth.

Using data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) and trackable gun purchases, online retailer TacticalGear.com created a report about firearm sales and trends. While the methodology isn’t bulletproof, “it’s also not too far off from realistic firearm sales figures,” according to the article.

Key findings:

▪ Gun sales were up 60 percent nationwide over 2019.

▪ Sales figures topped the prior record year, 2016, by 34 percent.

▪ Gun sales nearly doubled over 2011.

▪ Five states were responsible for one-third of all guns sold.

▪ Nearly half of all firearms sold were in Southern states.

▪ First-time gun owners accounted for 40 percent of gun purchases.

Idaho clearly cherishes guns. In 2019, analytics-loving website WalletHub named it the U.S. state most dependent on the gun industry.