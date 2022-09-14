Did extreme temperatures affect potato crop?

OAKLEY — Finally, it feels like potato-harvesting weather.

After seeing record high temperatures in August and early September, temperatures have moderated, with highs forecast in the 70s through Sept. 24 in Twin Falls.

"I think the harvest will start going steady from here on out," said Shawn Boyle, president and general counsel for the Idaho Grower Shippers Association.

But the looming question is, "What will the crop look like when all the potatoes are in the cellar?"

Late summer’s hot weather could affect potato size, said Oakley farmer Randy Hardy.

“Potatoes don’t like that kind of heat,” Hardy said, adding that he still thinks yields will be good.

Despite a potentially smaller size, Travis Blacker, industry relations director for the Idaho Potato Commission, said quality looks "really good."

Boyle said that the extreme temperatures will have some effect.

"All in all, we feel good about the crop," he said, "but whenever you have an extreme variation in temperature, it will have an impact."

As of Sunday, harvest was 10% complete, compared to 16% last year, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 5-year average is 15%.

Once more of the harvest comes in, there will be a better assessment of crop condition, Blacker said. Restaurants often like the 40-50 count boxes of potatoes, but they might have to adapt to the 50-60 boxes, he said.

Everyone involved with the industry is looking forward to a better harvest than in 2021 when early heat caused quality problems and low yields.

“It was hot early last year,” Boyle said. At that time, plants hadn’t developed enough canopy to shade the growing potatoes.

Hardy said he has seen each potato plant producing more potatoes this year, which could also be a factor in reduced potato size.

“Last year there were two, three or four and this year sometimes 10 or 12,” he said.

Despite a prospect of smaller potatoes, he said yields statewide could still be good.

Farmers, eager to harvest, welcome the recent cooler temperatures.

Potato harvest is not optimal during hot temperatures, Boyle said, as issues can arise if potatoes are put into storage at a high temperature. A couple of weeks ago, what little potato harvesting there was going on in southern Idaho was done mostly in the morning.

No smoke

One positive aspect of the 2022 growing season is that skies remained relatively smoke-free until the last couple of weeks. Smoke from wildfires received some of the blame for last year’s poor potato harvest.

A two-year study by Boise State University and the University of Idaho is examining how wildfire smoke affects potato crops and seeks to identify smoke-resilient potato varieties.

Many farmers, including Hardy, have reported that potato crops grown during seasons of heavy, extended wildfire smoke generally have smaller yields and lower quality. Past studies have identified some smoke components, such as ozone, that could impair potato growth, but limited research has largely left the underlying chemical relationships unexplained. These tests, done in controlled environments, will help find some answers.

“Observations from industry started all of this," Mike Thornton, a professor in U of I’s Department of Plant Sciences, said. "When we have had bad, smoky years, yields are down and processing quality is down. Our hypothesis is smoke exposure causes that.”

Thornton and BSU Chemistry Department Chair Owen McDougal are analyzing smoke’s chemical effects on potatoes. The study also evaluates if certain potato varieties are more immune to smoke damage. Researchers will present preliminary findings this winter at potato industry meetings. Full results are expected for release after the 2023 harvest.

The existing understanding of smoke’s influence on potatoes points to a mixed bag. Several smoke components are suspected to affect potato crops, such as brown and black carbon, volatile organic compounds and even disease spores. Smoke reduces available light and raises nighttime humidity — worsening environmental conditions for potato growth. But other parts of smoke, such as carbon dioxide, may be advantageous for plants.

“This is the first time, at least in our review of academic research, that anybody has tried to do this on a large scale,” Thornton said.