Diana Speirs puts 'fun' in funerals
Diana Speirs puts 'fun' in funerals

TWIN FALLS — Diana Speirs was a fun-loving woman.

Let’s just call her a “hoot.”

Diana, 75, died May 24 with a smile on her face.

“I’m ready,” she told her daughter Ronda Mahl.

Diana Speirs celebration of life

Funny glasses sit on a table for guests to wear Friday at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Diana Speirs purchased the glasses before she died.

Few tears were shed Friday, as friends and family gathered to celebrate Diana’s life. Instead, the halls of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls were filled with laughter. Many of the guests wore costumes or silly little hats that Diana would have loved.

“Mom put the ‘fun’ in ‘funeral,’” Mahl said.

Diana Speirs celebration of life

A picture of Diana Speirs in a bathtub sits on display Friday, June 18, 2021, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Speirs has been choosing her funeral music for 30 years. Her funeral will last a full 24 hours so all the music can be played.

Diana started planning her funeral some 30 years ago. She chose music — a lot of music — to be played at her departure. By the end of her life, she had put together a list of 463 songs.

“It turned into 24 hours of music,” Mahl said.

So Diana decided her going-away party should be 24-hours long so she could share all of the music she loved with the people she loved.

And she loved a lot of people.

Diana Speirs celebration of life

Family members pose for a portrait next to the casket of Diana Speirs on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Speirs, who wanted her funeral to be a celebration of life, encouraged attendees to dress up in costumes and have fun.

Diana spent decades waitressing at Norm’s Cafe and The Depot Grill in Twin Falls and the Travelers’ Oasis in Eden. She also tended bar long ago at Jan’s Lounge, across the street from Don Piper’s in Twin Falls.

Mike Parke, who wore a banana suit to Diana’s celebration of life, knew he was in for an unusual event even before she died.

A few years ago, Diana approached Parke with an odd request, handing him a swatch of turquoise-colored fabric.

Diana Speirs celebration of life

Family members pose for a portrait next to the casket of Diana Speirs on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Speirs, who wanted her funeral to be a celebration of life, encouraged attendees to dress up in costumes and have fun.

“Could you get me a casket this color?” she asked.

Parke told her he could order a gray casket and have it painted turquoise by an autobody shop. The casket was ready for her approval in December 2019.

Diana and Mahl traveled from their home in Pocatello to make sure the casket fit. Diana’s health problems wouldn’t allow her to climb into the casket, but she talked her daughter into trying it out.

On Friday, Diana lay in her casket, dressed in the beaded dress she purchased in 2004 for her great aunt’s and great uncle’s 60th anniversary, her Cinderella slippers and freshly dyed pink hair.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

“She loved life and always wanted to have fun,” Mahl said. “Her favorite thing was to dress up in costume.

“She didn’t need much of an excuse. If we were getting together, there was always a costume involved.”

At her Aunt Marie Williamson’s funeral in 2014, Diana wore a taco costume.

“She walked down the aisle singing ‘ay-ay-ay’ while clicking castanets,” Mahl said.

Diana Speirs celebration of life

Diana Speirs' favorite elvis purse hangs from her casket along with one of her signature hats Friday, June 18, 2021, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Speirs has been choosing her funeral music for 30 years. Her funeral will last a full 24 hours so all the music can be played.

Diana’s celebration of life continues at Parke’s until 2 p.m. Saturday.

She’ll be buried at Sunset Memorial in Twin Falls.

Her headstone says, “If you want to have fun, don’t say ‘No’!”

