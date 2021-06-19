Diana Speirs puts 'fun' in funerals

Mike Parke, who wore a banana suit to Diana’s celebration of life, knew he was in for an unusual event even before she died.

A few years ago, Diana approached Parke with an odd request, handing him a swatch of turquoise-colored fabric.

“Could you get me a casket this color?” she asked.

Parke told her he could order a gray casket and have it painted turquoise by an autobody shop. The casket was ready for her approval in December 2019.

Diana and Mahl traveled from their home in Pocatello to make sure the casket fit. Diana’s health problems wouldn’t allow her to climb into the casket, but she talked her daughter into trying it out.

On Friday, Diana lay in her casket, dressed in the beaded dress she purchased in 2004 for her great aunt’s and great uncle’s 60th anniversary, her Cinderella slippers and freshly dyed pink hair.

“She loved life and always wanted to have fun,” Mahl said. “Her favorite thing was to dress up in costume.

“She didn’t need much of an excuse. If we were getting together, there was always a costume involved.”

At her Aunt Marie Williamson’s funeral in 2014, Diana wore a taco costume.