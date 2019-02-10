Try 1 month for 99¢
'Diamondfield: Finding the Real Jack Davis'

CURRY — “Diamondfield: Finding the Real Jack Davis” author Max Black will talk about his book at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30 at Curry, between Twin Falls and Filer.

Discover the details of Diamondfield Jack’s arrest, trial, conviction and what he did after he was pardoned. Court records and other documents were used to find the actual sheepherder murder site in the Shoshone Basin area, and Black led a historical society tour to the area. He researched his material extensively and spins a great tale of local history.

Admission is free. Park on the lawn in back of the museum.

