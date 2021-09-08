Devil’s Corral placed for sale after decades of ownership, opposition to development

JEROME — After years of private ownership and a battle between developers and residents, George Panagiotou is selling Devil’s Corral.

Devil’s Corral is a 197-acre property comprising sagebrush plains, canyons and streams, which are largely untouched. The property is surrounded by 8,000 acres of protected public lands, and Panagiotou touts that the property includes 25 acres of developable land below the rim of the canyon.

Panagiotou, known for his Oscar nomination for his fresh perspective on movie lighting design as well as several creative patents, purchased the property in 2000.

“The first time I came to Idaho, I loved it. So a couple of years later, I moved here,” Panagiotou said. “I fell in love with the people. I was very surprised coming from Los Angeles — if you can understand that. The terrain and the geography was very intriguing. It was the typical stuff that makes everybody fall in love with Idaho; I was just a victim of the same things.”

Panagiotou said he instantly fell in love with the property because of the amount of water available on the land as well as the wildlife diversity and profitable location, only hours from Sun Valley, Boise and Salt Lake City.