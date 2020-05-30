Detours planned next week for U.S. 30 widening project near Burley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLEY — Two detours are expected to start next week due to the construction on U.S. Highway 30 from North 400 West to Parke Avenue in Burley.

“This project has been underway since February of this year and we are expected to finish this fall,” Idaho Transportation Department Project Manager Kenny Lively said in a statement. “We are transitioning four miles of the roadway from a two-lane to a four-lane highway, which will enhance safety and increase mobility in the area.”

During the first detour, access to Bedke Boulevard from U.S. 30 will be closed to through traffic from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Motorists will need to use Idaho Highway 27 during the project while crews place new storm sewer and electrical components.

The second detour is scheduled to take place from June 6 to June 11 to allow Eastern Idaho Railroad to work on the nearby crossing. During that time, U.S. 30 will be closed to through traffic between Parke and Washington avenues. Motorists will be rerouted to West 16th Street.

Drivers should use caution and watch for signs directing traffic through the work area.

Western Construction Inc. is the prime contractor for this project.

