{{featured_button_text}}
Road work

BURLEY — Eastbound traffic will be detoured from 10 p.m. to midnight Tuesday on Interstate 86 east of Burley.

Weather permitting, the temporary traffic pattern will be in effect as crews place concrete on the deck of a newly constructed steel girder bridge.

This is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, underway since May 2018.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the prime contractor on this project.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments