BURLEY — Traffic will be detoured Thursday night for eastbound motorists on Interstate 84/86 from Burley toward Pocatello as crews prepare the structure for upcoming bridge deck work.

This is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, underway since May 2018.

The temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signs which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the prime contractor on this project.

