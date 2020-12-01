Detour in place on Idaho 46 in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS — Work began Tuesday on a culvert placement along Idaho Highway 46 north of Buhl from milepost 87 to 88. In addition to the culvert work, maintenance crews will also add material to the shoulder of the highway.

“This area currently has an open ditch with a steep slope,” Idaho Transportation Department Foreman Phil Etchart said. “Adding a culvert will allow us to build out the shoulder which will help improve the safety of motorists by providing a buffer between the roadway and side vegetation.”

Adding material to shoulders also improves drainage and helps prevent moisture from seeping under the roadway and causing damage during freezing temperatures.

A detour will be in place for through traffic during working hours — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northbound motorists will be diverted at the intersection of Idaho 46 and 4300 North. Southbound motorists will be diverted at the intersection of Idaho 46 and 4400 North.

Signs will be in place to direct drivers through the detour. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and watch for flaggers and equipment in the area.

Work is expected to be complete within the week.

