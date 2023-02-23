A police task force is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Gooding.

No one was injured by gunfire in the incident, police say.

Details of the incident are sketchy but Gooding County Sheriff Shawn Gough said the incident began around 4:45 p.m. at North Canyon Medical Center and ended near the Gooding Municipal Airport.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Gough did not characterize the incident as a pursuit.

A deputy sustained an injury when he was dragged by a vehicle, Gough said, and was taken to the hospital to be checked.

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, composed of members of various law enforcement agencies, is investigating the incident.

Gough said Twin Falls Police Department will take the lead in the investigation.