It’s a story that dates back to January 2022. In one night there was one murder and an attempted murder — both victims shot in the back of the head — and the suspect was reportedly looking for a third victim.

Josue Edgar Carrillo-Coronado, 31, is suspected of shooting Edgar Leonel Torres-Ayala in the head near Wendell and leaving him in the snow by the side of a country road.

Another shooting, police say, involved Carrillo-Coronado shooting Thomas Hernandez in the head at a Jerome motel.

After a year and a half, the intertwined stories that took place in three counties are coming to light, with Carrillo-Coronado arraigned Tuesday on first-degree murder charges.

It started with Carrillo-Coronado and Edgar Leonel Torres-Ayala going to a room at the Sawtooth Inn late Jan. 19 and meeting with Hernandez. Hernandez told police he knew one of the individuals, and let them into the room, but when he turned his back, Carrillo-Coronado pulled the trigger of his .22-caliber pistol.

Hernandez blacked out for an unknown period of time and upon regaining consciousness, sought help from an occupant in another motel room.

Police at first weren’t sure Hernandez had been shot, but a medical examination at St. Luke’s verified he had a bullet in his head. He was later flown to St. Alphonsus in Boise.

Later, Carrillo-Coronado was driving his older Cadillac in Gooding County with Torres-Ayala in the car when the two men began to argue. Carrillo-Coronado claims that he told Torres-Ayala — who Carrillo-Coronado said gave him the weapon — that he didn’t want any part of what had happened. Then there was an accusation of one of them raping a child, records say.

Carrillo-Coronado stopped the car near 3300 S. 2000 E., outside of Wendell. Both men got out, and Carrillo-Coronado shot Torres-Ayala with the same pistol that was used to shoot Hernandez.

Carrillo-Coronado got back into the vehicle and drove away.

But the night wasn’t over.

A police affidavit says that after he shot Torres-Ayala, Carrillo-Coronado went looking for a woman he thought was linked to a cartel and child kidnapping. He didn’t find her.

Carrillo-Coronado was arrested in Buhl on Jan. 20, 2022, after he was identified as the suspect and police from multiple agencies, including the Buhl Police Department, Idaho State Police and a special team from the Twin Falls Police Department, staked out a house. After hours of surveillance, Carrillo-Coronado was seen coming out of the house and going to his car.

A traffic stop was attempted but he fled, and a pursuit began. Carrillo-Coronado crashed his vehicle near the Buhl cemetery and got out of the Cadillac, gun in hand, and an officer pulled out his service weapon.

Carrillo-Coronado then put his gun to his head and threatened to kill himself. He was convinced to put his gun down and surrender.

He faces felony eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon, and drug charges in Twin Falls County.

Carrillo-Coronado eventually agreed to talk to officers and admitted to shooting the two men, court records say. Police said in the affidavit that Carrillo-Coronado showed no remorse.

Carrillo-Coronado told interviewers that he knew Hernandez was still breathing after he shot him, saying it was “only a .22.”

Carrillo-Coronado said Hernandez was part of a Mexican cartel and was planning to kidnap his children, and that Torres-Ayala was also a cartel member.

Gooding County Prosecuting Trevor Misseldine declined to comment on why it took until Aug. 10 to file murder charges against Carrillo-Coronado, who was being held on a $1 million bond in the Jerome jail under attempted murder charges in the Hernandez case.

A Nov. 28 jury trial is set in that case.

“He was our prime suspect,” Misseldine said of the murder in Gooding County. Police have recorded interviews of Carrillo-Coronado admitting guilt.

“He was confused and unclear on how exactly it all went down,” Misseldine said, “but he has taken responsibility.”

As far as the talk of cartels, Carrillo-Coronado’s former wife, when interviewed by police, said it was all “nonsense.” She said her relationship with her ex-husband had gone downhill when he began using methamphetamine.

Misseldine also said he hasn’t been able to corroborate any of the talk about cartels.