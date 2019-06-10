TWIN FALLS — If you book a flight leaving from the Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport today, you have one choice for your first destination: Salt Lake City.
But the airport is applying for a new grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation in hope your options could double as soon as next year. Service to Denver might be coming to the Magic Valley.
“It’s a little nebulous right now,” airport manager Bill Carberry said. “It could be something maybe next spring that materializes.”
The Small Community Air Service Development Program Grant is due in mid-July. Many communities around the country are competing for pieces of the grant pie. If the transportation department approves the airport’s application, it will award the grant in September.
More people, more flyers
Twin Falls airport usage has spiked over the last five years. Back in 2014, the airport saw 55,000 passengers. That number rose 55%, to more than 85,000 passengers, in 2018.
“As our area grows, it’s important to look at expanding those services,” Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson said, pointing out that a Denver flight could also bring people into the area.
“There’s been some nice growth here, and it’s not lost on the airlines,” Carberry said. “We’re seeing vibrant times in our community.”
With the Magic Valley’s growth and increase in airport usage, interest in more destination options has risen. The Salt Lake City airport offers 105 non-stop destinations. Denver has 214, with more destination options for the East Coast and throughout the Midwest.
“I hear quite often from our business travelers their interest in having additional connections besides Salt Lake,” Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Shawn Barigar said. Barigar is also the mayor of Twin Falls.
Adding a Denver flight could be a boon for the airport and the community. Carberry’s hope is that a Denver addition could get some of the local flyers that drive up to Boise to choose the Magic Valley airport instead.
Today, only about a quarter of Twin Falls airline passengers fly out of the Magic Valley airport. A little under a quarter drive down to Salt Lake for their flight, and a bit more than half fly out of Boise. The Sun Valley airport attracts a small sliver of travelers, about 1%.
The new Denver line would be through United Airlines, and serviced by SkyWest. Carberry said that if the new line became a reality, there would initially be one flight per day. There are currently three Salt Lake City flights daily, through Delta, also serviced by SkyWest.
The airport has recently undergone terminal improvements, so the ability to handle the new flight isn’t an issue. The $900,000 grant would mostly be used to provide SkyWest with a revenue guarantee, in case the Denver flight isn’t profitable right out of the gate.
“The grant works to abate some risk during that critical startup period,” Carberry said.
The airport would also use grant funds for a marketing campaign and startup costs, like new information technology infrastructure. Barigar said he hopes local businesses and governments could provide a match for the grant in the $115,000 to $135,000 range.
Winning the grant won’t automatically trigger a Denver flight for the airport, but it would likely initiate discussions between the airport and SkyWest on a revenue guarantee contract.
A new flight could have positive economic impacts on the community.
“It provides a tremendous amount of opportunity,” Carberry said. “Airports are economic engines for their region.”
Carberry thinks that the Magic Valley Airport has a good chance of getting the grant, and fits the transportation department’s profile for the program.
“We’re in real good shape,” he said. “I think we check all the boxes.”
