HAILEY — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on the 2019 Five-Year Review of the Triumph Mine Tailings Piles Site.
DEQ prepared review because hazardous substances remain on site above levels that permit unlimited use and unrestricted exposure. Five-year reviews evaluate the implementation and performance of the cleanup to determine whether the actions remain protective of human health and the environment.
To read the five-year review, go to deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/waste-triumph-five-year-review-1019/ or visit DEQ’s State Office in Boise at 1410 N. Hilton St.
Submit written comments by 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Email don.carpenter@deq.idaho.gov or go to the website or mail to Don Carpenter, Senior Mining Scientist, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton St., Boise, ID 83706.
