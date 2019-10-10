{{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on the 2019 Five-Year Review of the Triumph Mine Tailings Piles Site.

DEQ prepared review because hazardous substances remain on site above levels that permit unlimited use and unrestricted exposure. Five-year reviews evaluate the implementation and performance of the cleanup to determine whether the actions remain protective of human health and the environment.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

To read the five-year review, go to deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/waste-triumph-five-year-review-1019/ or visit DEQ’s State Office in Boise at 1410 N. Hilton St.

Submit written comments by 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Email don.carpenter@deq.idaho.gov or go to the website or mail to Don Carpenter, Senior Mining Scientist, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton St., Boise, ID 83706.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments