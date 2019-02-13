TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking a mining industry representative to serve on the Upper Snake Basin Advisory Group.
The advisory group consists of members appointed by the environmental quality director to represent stakeholders from 19 counties on southern and eastern Idaho. The group meets as necessary to advise the department on surface water issues and prioritize water quality on 319 non-point source projects throughout the region.
Advisory groups are responsible for advising the DEQ director on the following matters:
- Priorities for monitoring within the basin
- Revisions needed in the designated beneficial uses for water bodies within the basin
- Categories to which water bodies in the basin should be assigned
- Processes for developing and implementing TMDLs
- Priorities for water quality programs within the basin based on available economic resources
- Members to be appointed to watershed advisory groups
Applications will be accepted through April 8. For more information, email lincoln.reed@deq.idaho.gov or mail to Lincoln Reed, DEQ Twin Falls Regional Office, 650 Addison Ave. W., Suite 110, Twin Falls, ID 83301
