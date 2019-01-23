TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking representatives of soil conservation districts, recreation and tourism interests, conservation groups, and the public to serve on the Wood River Watershed Advisory Group.
Four seats are available. Members are asked to serve a two-year term. The group meets quarterly.
The advisory group is composed of citizens dedicated to successfully restoring and protecting the health of the Big Wood River, Little Wood River and Camas Creek watersheds. These watersheds cover Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties and require diverse representation.
The Wood River Watershed Advisory Group will address pollutants such as sediment, phosphorus, bacteria, temperature and dissolved oxygen. Key responsibilities include the following:
- Advise DEQ on developing water quality improvement plans — total maximum daily loads — for streams, lakes and rivers with degraded water quality conditions within the watersheds
- Help identify contributing pollution sources in the watershed
- Recommend specific actions needed to effectively control sources of pollution to the water bodies
- Help develop and implement a plan to meet water quality targets identified in the total maximum daily loads.
An informative meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Wood River Canal Company, 409 N. Apple St., Shoshone.
To serve on the Wood River Watershed Advisory Group, call Lincoln Reed at 208-736-2190 or email lincoln.reed@deq.idaho.gov by 5 p.m. March 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.