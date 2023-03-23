The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking representatives to fill five vacancies on the Wood River Watershed Advisory Group.

The Wood River Watershed Advisory Group is a group of citizens from a diverse set of interests dedicated to successful restoration and protection of the health of the Big Wood River, Little Wood River, and Camas Creek watersheds. These watersheds cover Blaine, Camas, Gooding, and Lincoln counties.

The Watershed Advisory Group is currently seeking representatives from the following interest areas:

Logging, timber, small business, industry, or hydropower

Confined Animal Feeding Operations or irrigated agriculture

Flood control

Municipalities, land planning, or local government

Conservation, multiple use, recreation, or tourism

The group meets quarterly and members are asked to serve at least A two-year. Responsibilities include working with DEQ to develop water quality improvement plans for streams, lakes, and rivers with degraded water quality conditions within the watershed. The group also helps identify pollution sources in the watershed, and recommends specific actions needed to control sources of pollution to the water bodies.

Anyone interested in serving on the WAG as a representative of the above interest groups should contact Tasha Owen at 208-736-2190 or tasha.owen@deq.idaho.gov by 5 p.m. April 22.

The next Watershed Advisory Group meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 26, 2023, at the Wood River Canal Co. office at 409 N. Apple St. in Shoshone. Anyone interested in joining the WAG is encouraged to attend.