Try 1 month for 99¢

SHOSHONE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a draft Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the town’s wastewater treatment facility.

The proposed permit authorizes the discharge of treated municipal wastewater year-round to the Little Wood River for five years. It identifies and lists pollutants of concern, required limits for each pollutant or parameter, monitoring requirements, and reporting requirements necessary to ensure compliance with the permit and protect human health and the environment.

The draft permit and fact sheet are available for public review at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/water-shoshone-ipdes-permit-comment-110718/, the state office in Boise or DEQ’s Twin Falls office — 650 Addison Ave. W.

Written comments on the draft permit and fact sheet will be accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

Submit requests for a public meeting or written comments on the draft permit and fact sheet at the above website or by mail to Lori Flook, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Water Quality Division, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, ID 83706. Email them to lori.flook@deq.idaho.gov.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments