BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to its manual on how to design, construct and operate subsurface sewage disposal systems.
The proposed revisions to the Technical Guidance Manual for Individual and Subsurface Sewage Disposal Systems address property owner operation, maintenance or monitoring requirements, pressurization units, sand mound absorption bed cell design, and approved non-discharging products. The changes are designed to ensure the TGM reflects current public health standards. The TGM is a web-based reference document used by builders and on-site wastewater system installers to select, design and install subsurface sewage disposal systems to meet state requirements. DEQ and public health districts use it to evaluate the site, the proposed design and the construction of subsurface sewage disposal systems.
The proposed revisions, indicated in red and blue type, are available for review at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/water-tgm-revisions-comment-010919/.
Email written comments on the proposed revisions by 5 p.m. Feb. 8 to rachael.smith@deq.idaho.gov or mail to Rachael Smith, DEQ State Office, Water Quality Division, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, ID 83706.
