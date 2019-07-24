{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a proposed revision to its guidance manual on how to design, construct and operate subsurface sewage disposal systems. The proposed revision addresses in-trench sand filters and is designed to ensure the manual reflects current public health standards.

The Technical Guidance Manual for Individual and Subsurface Sewage Disposal Systems is a web-based reference document used by builders and on-site wastewater system installers to select, design and install subsurface sewage disposal systems to meet state requirements. It is used by the DEQ and public health districts to evaluate the site, proposed design and construction of these systems.

To review the proposed revisions, indicated in red ink, go to deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/water-tgm-revisions-comment-071619.

Submit written comments by 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at the website or email rachael.smith@deq.idaho.gov or mail to Rachael Smith, DEQ State Office, Water Quality Division, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, ID 83706.

