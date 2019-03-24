BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on its proposed plans to fund wastewater and drinking water construction projects eligible for state grants and loans in the fiscal year 2020 which begins July 1.
The Clean Water Intended Use Plan lists a total of 17 wastewater construction projects for which loans were requested, totaling about $71.8 million. The Drinking Water Intended Use Plan lists a total of 16 drinking water construction projects for which loans were requested, totaling about $61.8 million. The interest rate on state loans for water improvement projects will range from 1.50 percent to 3.00 percent through June 30, 2020.
Requests for 18 wastewater planning grants and 18 drinking water planning grants are listed. Available funding totals $350,000 for wastewater planning grants and $350,000 for drinking water planning grants.
Final proposed rankings will be submitted to the Board of Environmental Quality for approval at its May meeting.
The lists can be viewed at DEQ’s state office in Boise and links can be found at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/water-grants-loans-intended-use-plan-fy2020-comment-031819/.
Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 18. Submit comments electronically at the website above or email tim.wendland@deq.idaho.gov or mail to Tim Wendland, Water Quality Division, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, ID 83706.
