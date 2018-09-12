Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DECLO — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality wants public comment on a proposed air quality permit for East Valley Cattle.

The proposed permit will regulate emissions from a stationary concrete batch plant at a dairy at 700 S. 2725 E., Declo.

The department determined that construction and operation of the equipment will not cause or contribute to a violation of any ambient air quality standard and will not injure or unreasonably affect human or animal life or vegetation.

Links to the permit application, proposed permit and related documents are available at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/air-east-valley-cattle-declo-ptc-permit-application-comment-091018/.

Submit written comments by 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the website or by email to tanya.chin@deq.idaho.gov or by mail to: Tanya Chin, Air Quality Division, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, Idaho 83706.

