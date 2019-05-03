HAGERMAN — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a draft water reuse permit for the city of Hagerman. The permit authorizes the city to operate a wastewater collection and treatment facility for five years. It allows recycled water to be used to irrigate field crops during the growing season.
As part of the permitting process, the city is required to show how it will address health and environmental concerns, including methods of preventing surface and groundwater contamination.
The draft permit specifies loading rate limits and monitoring requirements established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment.
The draft permit and staff analysis are available for public review at DEQ’s Twin Falls Regional Office and at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/water-hagerman-water-reuse-permit-comment-050119 under “Related Documents.”
Written comments on the draft permit will be accepted through 5 p.m. May 16. To submit comments, email jerimiah.fenton@deq.idaho.gov or go to the website or mail to: Jerimiah Fenton, DEQ Twin Falls Regional Office, 650 Addison Ave. W., Suite 110, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
