DEQ seeks comment on Amalgamated

PAUL — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a proposed air quality permit-to-construct for The Amalgamated Sugar Company in Paul.

DEQ has determined that construction and operation of the equipment under the proposed permit conditions will not cause or contribute to a violation of any ambient air quality standard and will not injure or unreasonably affect human or animal life or vegetation.

Links to the permit application, proposed permit and related documents are available at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/air-amalgamated-sugar-paul-ptc-permit-comment-091018/.

Submit written comments by 5 p.m. Oct. 10 on the website, by email to tanya.chin@deq.idaho.gov, or mail: Tanya Chin, Air Quality Division, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, Idaho 83706.

A public hearing may be held if requested in writing by Sept. 25.

DEQ seeks comment on East Valley Cattle

DECLO — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality wants public comment on a proposed air quality permit for East Valley Cattle.

The proposed permit will regulate emissions from a stationary concrete batch plant at a dairy at 700 S. 2725 E., Declo.

The department determined that construction and operation of the equipment will not cause or contribute to a violation of any ambient air quality standard and will not injure or unreasonably affect human or animal life or vegetation.

Links to the permit application, proposed permit and related documents are available at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/air-east-valley-cattle-declo-ptc-permit-application-comment-091018/.

Submit written comments by 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the website or by email to tanya.chin@deq.idaho.gov or by mail to: Tanya Chin, Air Quality Division, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, Idaho 83706.

State brings educator training to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho State Board of Education is hosting regional Evaluation Review trainings and Master Educator Premium workshops throughout the state, open to all educators.

The local schedule is as follows:

  • Region 4 Evaluation Review Training — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10, College of Southern Idaho, Taylor 277, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls
  • Region 4 MEP Workshop — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, CSI, Taylor 277

The Evaluation Review Training will be identical to the training received by state review team members conducting the annual reviews. The Master Educator Premium Workshop will include an overview of requirements, samples of evidence aligned to the rubric and an open forum for questions and answers.

Space is limited and pre-registration at goo.gl/forms/7EKD5f4A7MCfK0uf2 is required.

For more information, email christina.linder@osbe.idaho.gov or 17-18evaluations@osbe.idaho.gov.

No school levies on November ballot

TWIN FALLS — Taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief: No south-central Idaho school districts are seeking a bond or levy during the November election.

Friday was the deadline for school districts to submit ballot language to their county clerk for the Nov. 6 election.

Of the area’s approximately 20 school districts, none are planning a measure — a rare occurrence.

School districts have four election dates to choose from each year: in March, May, August and November.

