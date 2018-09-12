Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PAUL — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a proposed air quality permit-to-construct for The Amalgamated Sugar Company in Paul.

DEQ has determined that construction and operation of the equipment under the proposed permit conditions will not cause or contribute to a violation of any ambient air quality standard and will not injure or unreasonably affect human or animal life or vegetation.

Links to the permit application, proposed permit and related documents are available at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/air-amalgamated-sugar-paul-ptc-permit-comment-091018/.

Submit written comments by 5 p.m. Oct. 10 on the website, by email to tanya.chin@deq.idaho.gov, or mail: Tanya Chin, Air Quality Division, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, Idaho 83706.

A public hearing may be held if requested in writing by Sept. 25.

