PAUL — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a proposed air quality permit-to-construct for The Amalgamated Sugar Company in Paul.
DEQ has determined that construction and operation of the equipment under the proposed permit conditions will not cause or contribute to a violation of any ambient air quality standard and will not injure or unreasonably affect human or animal life or vegetation.
Links to the permit application, proposed permit and related documents are available at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/air-amalgamated-sugar-paul-ptc-permit-comment-091018/.
Submit written comments by 5 p.m. Oct. 10 on the website, by email to tanya.chin@deq.idaho.gov, or mail: Tanya Chin, Air Quality Division, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, Idaho 83706.
A public hearing may be held if requested in writing by Sept. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.