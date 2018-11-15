TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a proposed modification to an air quality permit to construct for Jayco Inc.
The proposed permit modification will allow the company to install two additional trailer assembly lines. Emissions must remain within legally allowable limits.
The permit application, proposed permit, and related documents are available for review at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/air-jayco-kimberly-ptc-modification-comment-111218.
The deadline for written comments is 5 p.m. Dec. 12. Submit them at the website or by email to whitney.rowley@deq.idaho.gov or mail to Whitney Rowley, Air Quality Division, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, ID 83706.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.