Jayco
Jayco Inc. is seen Oct. 3, 2017, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a proposed modification to an air quality permit to construct for Jayco Inc.

The proposed permit modification will allow the company to install two additional trailer assembly lines. Emissions must remain within legally allowable limits.

The permit application, proposed permit, and related documents are available for review at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/air-jayco-kimberly-ptc-modification-comment-111218.

The deadline for written comments is 5 p.m. Dec. 12. Submit them at the website or by email to whitney.rowley@deq.idaho.gov or mail to Whitney Rowley, Air Quality Division, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, ID 83706.

