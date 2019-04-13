BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to its guidance manual on how to design, construct and operate subsurface sewage disposal systems. The changes are designed to reflect current public health standards.
The proposed revisions to the Technical Guidance Manual for Individual and Subsurface Sewage Disposal Systems address pressurization units, method of 72 to determine effective soil depths, gravel-less trench system construction and in-trench sand filters.
The TGM is a web-based reference document used by builders and on-site wastewater system installers to select, design and install subsurface sewage disposal systems to meet state requirements. It is used by DEQ and public health districts to evaluate the site, proposed design and construction of those systems.
The proposed revisions, indicated in red ink, are available for review under Related Documents at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/water-tgm-proposed-revisions-032619.
The deadline to submit written comments on the proposed revisions is 5 p.m. April 25. Email to larry.waters@deq.idaho.gov or mail to Larry Waters, DEQ State Office, Water Quality Division, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, ID 83706.
