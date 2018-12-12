BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking candidates to fill three positions on the Crop-Residue Burning Advisory Committee.
It’s comprised of representatives of environmental, farming, health and tribal organizations, along with state and national DEQ and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. The committee was established by state law authorizing DEQ to manage the burning of crop residue on lands other than the five Indian reservations.
Currently, the committee includes 11 members appointed to four-year terms by DEQ’s director. It meets annually to review the Idaho crop-residue burning program’s procedures, evaluate program performance during the most recently concluded burn season and recommend program improvements.
To apply for a position, candidates should submit a letter or email indicating why they are interested in serving on the committee and presenting their qualifications.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28. Email them to mark.boyle@deq.idaho.gov or mail to Mark Boyle, 2110 Ironwood Parkway, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814.
For more information, call 208-666-4607.
