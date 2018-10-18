BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is accepting applications for the Volkswagen Settlement Fund Vehicle Replacement Program to replace older higher-emissions diesel vehicles with new, cleaner diesel, electric or alternative fuel vehicles.
This competitive application program will provide reimbursement for a percentage of the cost of eligible vehicle replacements. Eligible applicants include both government and non-government fleet owners.
To be considered for this funding cycle, completed applications must be received by Jan. 31.
For more information, including evaluation criteria and the application, go to deq.idaho.gov/vw-settlement.
For more information or questions about the application, call G. Michael Brown at 208-373-0232 or email g.michael.brown@deq.idaho.gov.
