BOISE — Have an idea to reduce waste from food, packaging, construction or demolition? Here’s a chance to get money for it.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is accepting applications for funding to implement or enhance sustainable materials management projects. Projects should demonstrate lasting impact in the community. Applicants can apply for up to $25,000 by 5 p.m. Sept. 28. The full application package, including eligibility and ranking criteria, is available at deq.idaho.gov/media/60182006/sustainable-materials-management-application-0818.pdf.
For more information call 208-373-0146 or email ben.jarvis@deq.idaho.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.