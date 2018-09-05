Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BOISE — Have an idea to reduce waste from food, packaging, construction or demolition? Here’s a chance to get money for it.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is accepting applications for funding to implement or enhance sustainable materials management projects. Projects should demonstrate lasting impact in the community. Applicants can apply for up to $25,000 by 5 p.m. Sept. 28. The full application package, including eligibility and ranking criteria, is available at deq.idaho.gov/media/60182006/sustainable-materials-management-application-0818.pdf.

For more information call 208-373-0146 or email ben.jarvis@deq.idaho.gov.

