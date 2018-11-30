Try 1 month for 99¢

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has extended the public comment period on a draft Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the Shoshone wastewater treatment facility. Interested parties now have until 5 p.m. Jan. 7 to submit written comments.

The proposed permit authorizes the discharge of treated municipal wastewater year-round to the Little Wood River for five years. It lists pollutants of concern, required limits for each pollutant or parameter, monitoring requirements and reporting requirements — all necessary to ensure compliance with the permit and protect human health and the environment.

The draft permit and fact sheet are available for public review at deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/water-shoshone-ipdes-comment-extension-112918/ or at DEQ’s Twin Falls office, 650 Addison Ave. W.

Submit written comments on the draft permit and fact sheet on the website or email comments to lori.flook@deq.idaho.gov or by mail to Lori Flook, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Water Quality Division, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, ID 83706.

