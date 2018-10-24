SHOSHONE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has awarded a $37,500 drinking water planning grant to the city of Shoshone.
The funds will be used to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and identify necessary improvements.
The total eligible cost of the project is $75,000, with Shoshone matching the grant funds.
