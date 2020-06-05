DEQ awards drinking water grant to Hagerman

HAGERMAN — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has awarded a $45,000 drinking water planning grant to the town.
The funds will be used to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review for Hagerman. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and identify necessary improvements.
The total eligible cost of the project is $100,000, with the remaining $55,000 to be funded by the city.
