Deputy gives details of high-speed pursuit at hearing

BUHL — A deputy involved in a high-speed pursuit in August that ended with a fatal shooting said he looked into the eyes of the suspects and saw determination from the driver, and anger from the passenger.

The passenger, a male that hasn’t been publicly identified, later died after an exchange of gunfire with police, officials said.

Sydney Rain Gibson, 18, drove at speeds in excess of 120 mph, evading spike strips and attempts of law enforcement to spin her vehicle, said Tyrel Hudson, who was then a deputy for the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

He testified Friday at Gibson’s preliminary hearing. Gibson attended the hearing, dressed in a brown shirt and blue jeans, but didn’t testify.

She had been in police custody until Wednesday, when she posted a $10,000 bond after bail was decreased from $100,000.

Gibson is charged with a felony charge of eluding police officers during the Aug. 26 high-speed chase. The events of that morning began at about 2:50 a.m. with a report that her passenger pulled a gun on a man near Filer, court records say.

Police caught up to Gibson’s vehicle as it neared Twin Falls, then the pursuit reversed directions on U.S. Highway 30 and ended north of Buhl.

Once the chase was over, and Hudson approached the scene of the shooting, he testified he saw Gibson striking her head on the partition of the police car she was placed in, adding that the suspect kicked him when he opened a car door.

Gibson asked whether he was going to shoot her, and then let out a profanity-laced call for Hudson to shoot her, Hudson testified.

Hudson said he had interacted with crime victims before, and that Gibson’s behavior wasn’t indicative of someone who had been forced to drive the car against her will.

First getting a look at the occupants of the silver Hyndai Sonata at the Oasis Stop N’ Go gas station near Addison Avenue and Martin Street in Twin Falls, Hudson said Gibson had a look of “determination,” while the passenger had “anger” on his face.

Eileen McDevitt, senior deputy public defender for Twin Falls County, questioned Hudson on how he was able to clearly see Gibson’s expression at nighttime. Hudson said that the gas station’s “lighted canopy,” was adequate during his first encounter.

McDevitt also questioned Hudson about his interpretation of Gibson’s expression on her face. Hudson acknowledged he has never been involved in a kidnapping case, but he didn’t have reason to believe that Gibson had been compelled to drive the vehicle.

At the end of the hearing, Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell, ruling that there was enough evidence against her for the charge, said he would issue an order binding Gibson over to district court.

Gibson drove in the eastbound lane while going westbound for much of the chase to Buhl, forcing oncoming motorists to take evasive action, Hudson said, adding that Gibson's driving nearly caused collisions between her car and his patrol car.

Twice law enforcement put spike strips in the highway, but Gibson was able to avoid them, he said.

Hudson said he performed a successful PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver north of Buhl and Gibson’s car spun and came to a complete stop. Hudson said he got out of his vehicle with his gun drawn but Gibson’s car started moving again.

Again, he said he saw Gibson’s face and a look of determination, while the male passenger still had a look of anger.

“I knew we were in for a fight,” Hudson said.

The chase eventually ended when Gibson's car got stuck in a ditch in a field north of Buhl, court records say. The body of the male passenger was seen in the field near the car. A news release from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department said gunfire was exchanged between the man and law officers.

Jerome County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation of the shooting as part of the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, which involves local law-enforcement agencies and is called whenever there is an officer-involved shooting.

The Gem County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the results of the investigation to determine whether officers acted appropriately, Jerome County Sheriff's Capt. Gary Taylor said Friday. Law enforcement agencies have not released any more details regarding the shooting, or even the victim’s identity.

Gem County Prosecutor Erik Thomsen was out of the office Friday.