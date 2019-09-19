ARCO — The U.S. Department of Energy Idaho Operations Office invites the public to review and comment on a draft environmental assessment for a proposal to expand the capabilities at Idaho National Laboratory’s National Security Test Range and Radiological Response Training Range.
Both ranges support the training of first responders from defense and homeland security organizations who are charged with safeguarding the public and protecting U.S. national security.
Under requirements of an environmental assessment performed in 2006, the Department of Energy established a National Security Test Range at Idaho National Laboratory in 2007 to aid in the development and evaluation of protection measures for defending infrastructure against terrorist threats using improvised explosive devices, rocket-propelled grenades and other explosive charges. Similarly, in 2010, under requirements of a separate environmental assessment, the department established a Radiological Response Training Range at INL to develop and maintain an effective response capability for major radiological incidents by providing a location for nuclear forensics, detection and radiological dispersion device training. Since their initial development, the ranges have seen extensive use from military, law enforcement, national laboratory, industry and university partners.
You have free articles remaining.
Due to continued growth and need, the Department of Energy proposes to increase the testing capabilities at each range allowing for the use of unmanned aerial systems, additional explosive materials and additional radioisotopes for testing and training purposes. The department proposes to expand the capabilities of each range allowing for the installation of permanent structures and utilities, an increase in the frequency of range activities and an increase in testing capabilities. It proposes to equip each range with permanent infrastructure, which may include offices, classrooms, conference rooms, restrooms and kitchen facilities. Fixed utility infrastructure providing electricity, roadways, testing pads and fencing are also proposed.
The document, called the Draft Environmental Assessment for Expanding Capabilities at the National Security Test Range and the Radiological Response Training Range at Idaho National Laboratory — DOE/EA-2063, was prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and is posted for public review at id.energy.gov/insideNEID/PDF/NSRR%20Draft%20EA.pdf.
The 30-day public comment period on the draft environmental assessment will conclude Oct. 12. Comments can be submitted by email to nsrrea@id.doe.gov or by mail to Vic Pearson, 1955 Fremont Ave., Idaho Falls, ID, 83415-1170. Paper copies of the document are available on request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.