Demolition awaits gutted Radio Rondevoo building

TWIN FALLS — The fire-ravaged Radio Rondevoo building is coming down.

There is no way to save what remains of the iconic downtown structure, which burned in April, owner Alex Castaneda said.

“It’s structurally unsafe,” Castaneda said.

What’s left of the building on Main Avenue West is expected to be removed by Thanksgiving Day.

Since the April 12 fire, the building has been ringed by a temporary chain link fence dotted with signs warning people to stay out.

Castaneda sounded apologetic to nearby business owners for the length of time it is taking for the building to come down.

“It’s an eyesore right now,” he said, “and that is such a pretty area of town.”

Insurance claims have taken time to be processed, he said.

Workers recently began to salvage metal beams that were once part of the roof.

Ironically, it is possible the effort might have triggered a small fire at the building Saturday morning, Castaneda said.

The Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the building at 6:01 a.m. to put out the fire. Fire engines left the scene at 7:33 p.m., Battalion Chief Aaron Hudson said.

Once demolition is complete, the foundation will be examined, Castaneda said, and its condition will likely play a factor on what is done with the property.

He’s been in contact with an architect and builder, and “we will price it out,” he said. If he builds another structure, it won’t necessarily be another event center.

“I do want to do something with it,” Castaneda said. “I know its significance, so I want to have something worthy of its location.”

The Castaneda family turned the historic 1940 building into an event center, hosting weddings, quinceañeras, baptisms, birthdays and concerts.

Because of the building being in the Twin Falls Downtown Historic District, the design of the building’s front would need to gain approval of the historic district, Castaneda said, to ensure it fits with surrounding structures.

One thing from the building, which held 80 years of memories, is going to be rescued, Castaneda said, and that is the green and white marquee that hung in the front of the building. It received minor damage in the fire, and will be placed on the new building that will hopefully rise from the ashes, he said.

The Idaho fire marshal listed the cause of the April fire as unknown.