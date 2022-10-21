Democratic candidate for Senate Roth stumps in TF

TWIN FALLS — U.S. Senate candidate David Roth came through Twin Falls on Thursday, with an event at the Yellow Brick Café. The Idaho Falls Democrat is challenging Republican Sen. Mike Crapo for the U.S. Senate seat for District 1.

Roth is the executive director of the Bonneville Youth Development Council, a local nonprofit focused on substance use prevention among youth. In addition, he serves on several boards promoting affordable housing and food security.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Idaho State House of Representatives in 2020.

Roth joined Crapo and Independent candidate Scott Cleveland this week for a televised debate hosted by Idaho Public Television.

In his opening statement during that debate, Roth said that since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, large portions of the population have seen their individual rights stripped away, with still more threats to individual rights on the way.

"In every community I reach, I speak to women who are concerned about their future," Roth said during the debate. "As a member of the LGBTQ community, I also share fears of what may be next."