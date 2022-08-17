Democratic AG candidate to visit TF today

TWIN FALLS — Democratic candidate for Idaho attorney general, Tom Arkoosh, will attend a meet and greet from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.

Appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. Arkoosh is expected to arrive by 5:30 p.m.

The public is invited, and contributions to his campaign are encouraged.

Arkoosh, a Boise attorney who was raised on a family farm near Gooding, was named the replacement nominee by the Democratic Party late last month after Steve Scanlin withdrew due to personal reasons.

He will face former congressman Raul Labrador in the Nov. 8 general election. Labrador defeated incumbent Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary.

A longtime independent, Arkoosh accepted the call to be the Democratic candidate, much of it because of Labrador’s support of lawsuits contending that the 2020 presidential election was wracked by fraud.

Former chief justice Jim Jones is serving as Arkoosh’s campaign treasurer, and the nominee has gained the backing of several Republicans, including Ben Ysursa, a former secretary of state, and Lydia Justice-Edwards, past GOP state treasurer and legislator.