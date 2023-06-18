After several years of diminished air travel services to Twin Falls, Delta Airlines has announced it's bringing back a second daily flight at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, to Salt Lake City.

The agreement will see two daily departures from Twin Falls beginning Sept. 5. Flights will depart at 7:58 a.m. and 1:25 p.m., and return at 12:16 p.m. and 9:56 p.m.

Tickets are on sale through Delta's website at www.delta.com.

The announcement comes as welcome news, after years of reduced services in the turbulent post-pandemic air travel environment saw fewer flights, and local governments agreeing to subsidies.

Mayor Ruth Pierce spoke with the Times-News on Saturday as she was preparing to announce the new service during the Air Show.

"We're very excited," Pierce told the Times-News by phone. "It's always good to have a second option out of Twin Falls, and this is a larger jet. So we'll have 140 seats in and out of Twin Falls on a daily basis, and that's really exciting."

Commissioner Brent Reinke was also involved in the discussions between the airport and Delta Airlines. Reinke said the news was encouraging for the future of air travel in Twin Falls.

"It's a wonderful thing to see happening," Reinke told the Times-News in a phone call on Saturday. "I'm grateful that we've been able to make it through what appears to be a very difficult time — worldwide as far as Covid's concerned — and Delta has responded to our request."

Economic Development Director Shawn Barigar told the Times-News that the agreement will mean more seats available at more times.

"It's going to be a great opportunity to hopefully get us back to the 2019 travel trends, pre-pandemic," Barigar told the Times-News in a phone call. "It's been so challenging with the constant uncertainties in the entire air service market and airline industry.

"Markets like Twin Falls that have a proven track record of being successful — when (airlines) are focused on issues with pilot shortages and fuel costs and making connections around the world — we felt like we were lost in the mix. But we're very pleased we were able to move this forward."

The current single-daily flight is a 50-seat Mitsubishi CJR200.

The new service will see an upgrade to the aircraft, with a 70-seat Embraer 175, featuring first-class, comfort-plus and main-cabin seating.

In 2022, the city of Twin Falls and Twin Falls County agreed to a minimum revenue guarantee with SkyWest, promising to cover any shortfall in earnings as a result of SkyWest continuing to operate the route. In 2023, the minimum guarantee was nearly doubled.

This new service will change that. The planes will still be flown by SkyWest, but Delta will operate the route on what's known in the airline industry as a "capacity-purchase" basis, which eliminates some of the financial burden on the air carrier.

The increased frequency, larger planes with more comfortable seats, and commitment from Delta to operate the route on a capacity-agreement basis ticks a lot of wish-list items for the airport.

"This is closer to where we thought our ultimate goal would be much more quickly than anticipated," Barigar said.

"Our big push is to get people to take a look at it as an option, and hopefully a much improved option over what we've had for the last few years," Barigar said.

The current single-daily SkyWest flight will continue through September 4, and the city and county will be asked to approve a third-quarter Minimum Revenue Guarantee to cover the two-month period before the new service starts. A community-funded guarantee with Delta may be discussed once that service begins.

Magic Valley Regional Airport has a single daily flight. It's 'pay-to-play' to keep it. Magic Valley Regional Airport has been slow to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic, and a combination of circumstances continue to hamper ambitions to grow services to and from Twin Falls.