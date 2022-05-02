Delivering smiles: Twin Falls florist gives tulips to the elderly

TWIN FALLS — Chandra Carr asked for donations to launch her latest undertaking to deliver “incredible smiles” to town. She hit her goal overnight.
But folks didn’t quit when the goal was reached.
They kept on giving.
One recent evening, Carr, a Twin Falls florist, requested $1,000 in online donations to give tulips to the elderly in town.
“I was delivering yesterday for ‘Tulip Tuesday’ to Brookdale (Senior Living),” she explained in her request, “and when I walked through the doors with my one little bunch of tulips, two of the residents reached out to me asking if they were for them.
“I was heartbroken. I would like to deliver tulips to as many of the nursing homes as I can.”
Carr, who owns Blush Floral, surprised the 70 residents at Brookdale with bundles of tulip blooms in every color.
“The donations were well beyond what I hoped for and this will be just the first stop,” she wrote in a Facebook update on the project. “The smiles today were incredible.”