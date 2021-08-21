‘Deliberative’ Boise Rep. Chris Mathias navigates being Idaho’s only Black legislator

Rep. Wendy Horman, an Idaho Falls Republican who sponsored the critical race theory bill, said she considers Mathias a friend. Horman worked with Mathias on the Complete College Idaho plan, aimed to boost the state’s college completion rates.

She had asked Mathias for his input in the bill on critical race theory, and included mention of ethnicity, not just race, by his suggestion. Mathias ultimately still voted against the bill.

But Horman said the fact that she asked for Mathias’ input on the bill, despite his low ranking in the House, is a testament to how much she respects him.

“Getting the perspective of people who are coming at the issue from a different angle can only improve our law and politics in this state,” Horman told the Statesman.

Horman praised Mathias for his ability to work with those across the aisle. She described him as collaborative, a policymaker focused on the data. She also said he was humble about his credentials — she had discovered that he was a veteran and had a Ph.D. long after she had first gotten to know him.

When Mathias spoke on the higher education budget, he said he had rehearsed the speech and carefully chosen his words — but “not once had emotion ever overtaken me” until the moment he delivered it publicly.