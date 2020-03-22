Delays in getting COVID-19 materials in Spanish may put people at risk, experts say

TWIN FALLS — A week after Gov. Brad Little announced Idaho’s first COVID-19 case, some cities in the Magic Valley with a considerable Spanish-speaking population have yet to receive information materials in the language.
Jerome, like many other communities in the state, is relying on Spanish-speaking staff to assist people with information and announce the closure of its city offices to the public. Much of what can be accomplished depends on who is available at a given time as there is no position dedicated exclusively to public health information translation.
Nearly a quarter of Latinos in Idaho speak English less than “very well,” according to data from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs’ Hispanic Profile Data Book. Jerome, Twin Falls and Gooding counties have Spanish-language information available outside their offices and online or through social media, but experts say that cities cannot afford delays.
“In high and novel risk environments like the one we are experiencing currently, some people might be less likely to engage in information due to fear,” Dilshani Sarathchandra, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Idaho, said. “... Whether fear paralyzes you or motivates you into action will also depend on availability of accurate and up-to-date information in easily accessible formats. What we should not be doing is creating additional barriers such as language barriers where people who are motivated to act are discouraged, sidelined or made to feel hopeless.”
The South Central Public Health District told the Times-News last week that it relies on community leaders to reach out if there is a need for its materials in Spanish. As the situation evolves, that initiative from community leaders becomes more essential.
“I would love to make all those calls myself and to make sure everyone has the resources they need,” Brianna Bodily, spokeswoman for the South Central Public Health District, said. “But we simply don’t have the time. There’s too many counties, too many cases and too many hotspots that we’re dealing with.”
In anticipation of an increase in demand for health information in Spanish, the health district created a Spanish hotline specifically for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which can be reached at 208-737-5965.
The issue of delayed Spanish-language material is not exclusive to the Magic Valley or Idaho. The Centers for Disease Control and the White House announced new guidelines Monday that discouraged gatherings of more than 10 people to slow the spread of the virus. Those respective websites did not have updated Spanish-language material until late Wednesday.
Not having information available in all languages during a global pandemic of this scale could result in severe consequences.
“Because we are battling a virus that is spreading exponentially, acting now and acting fast is absolutely critical. The time we lose now, not getting information to people and communities in languages and mediums that are easily accessible, can mean further community spread of the virus,” Sarathchandra said. “This can also lead to potentially new clusters of COVID-19. It is often the most marginalized groups who are least able to protect themselves under these circumstances ... who are put in even greater danger because they either do not have quick and reliable access to information in preferred languages, or outreach efforts have failed to get the information out to these groups.”
The City of Twin Falls began a partnership last week that consists of emergency responders, medical professionals, schools and city employees to work in line with the health district on COVID-19 response. It reached out to King County, Washington — which has been rocked by the coronavirus — to discuss response methods. It is taking a holistic approach to mitigation efforts.
“Medical advice should come from medical professionals not city staff,” Josh Palmer, Twin Falls spokesman, said of the partnership. “This was to make sure all departments had what they needed, what resources they had and to coordinate response with them.”
The city has materials in Spanish available as well as links to the health district’s information on its website. It also relies on its Spanish-speaking staff to handle questions from the public. It is directing all health questions to the health district at this time. Twin Falls is expected to declare a state of emergency Monday morning.
Little’s office said last week that the specifics of COVID-19 response plans are up to individual health districts. Idaho remains one of seven states that does not have mandatory shut-downs of non-essential services or a ban on large gatherings, though Little advised residents on Wednesday to avoid eating out, gatherings of more than 10 people and to cut back on shopping and travel.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued a mandatory shelter-in-place for Blaine County when its cases grew to 17 last week. As of Saturday night, there were 21 cases in the county.
Blaine County hired a certified translator to get updated materials to the Spanish-speaking community in tandem with English material. The county wanted to get the shelter-in-place order translated and released in Spanish at the same time as the English one, but only received one in English.
“We asked the state if they can get that done when the order comes out,” Larry Schoen, spokesman for Blaine County, said of the translating shelter-in-place order on Friday before it was issued. “That would be my preference, but we don’t want the order to be delayed even more than it has been.”
The interpreter service was not able to translate the 10-page document in time for its release, but the county did issue its shelter-in-place press release and cover memo in Spanish.
The county met with Latino leaders to discuss future handling of materials and is considering delivery methods such as text messages, flyers and social media, but some information cannot be sent through these avenues.
“One of the problems is that a lot of our communications are written,” Schoen said. “An order like this is a long, written document, it’s detailed and it’s not really suited to a text message or a similar channel.”
Schoen is soliciting input from Spanish-speakers on how to best reach these communities. Suggestions can be emailed to lschoen@co.blaine.id.us.
Latinos make up about a quarter of the Magic Valley’s population, according to 2016 census estimates. While the majority of them overall speak English fluently or “very well,” 65% of foreign-born Latinos in Idaho don’t speak English well enough to understand new health terminology, which Sarathchandra said is necessary to effectively combat the spread of the disease.
“The Spanish-speaking community is a very important community in Blaine County,” Schoen said. “So many of our workers and residents are Spanish-speaking, so it’s our duty to make sure they have access to the information they need.”
Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.