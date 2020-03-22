Delays in getting COVID-19 materials in Spanish may put people at risk, experts say

The South Central Public Health District told the Times-News last week that it relies on community leaders to reach out if there is a need for its materials in Spanish. As the situation evolves, that initiative from community leaders becomes more essential.

“I would love to make all those calls myself and to make sure everyone has the resources they need,” Brianna Bodily, spokeswoman for the South Central Public Health District, said. “But we simply don’t have the time. There’s too many counties, too many cases and too many hotspots that we’re dealing with.”

In anticipation of an increase in demand for health information in Spanish, the health district created a Spanish hotline specifically for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which can be reached at 208-737-5965.

The issue of delayed Spanish-language material is not exclusive to the Magic Valley or Idaho. The Centers for Disease Control and the White House announced new guidelines Monday that discouraged gatherings of more than 10 people to slow the spread of the virus. Those respective websites did not have updated Spanish-language material until late Wednesday.

Not having information available in all languages during a global pandemic of this scale could result in severe consequences.