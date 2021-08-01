Defensible space: Wildfire experts say planning, preparation can reduce the risk of losing homes

“This is a solvable problem, and more people need to understand they need to be doing something. They need to be proactive rather than reactive,” Durland said. “We can make this problem go away. When it comes to natural perils, this is an easy one and we can fix this. There will be other problems for future generations, and it would be great to take this off the list.”

Van Paepeghem and Durland spend most of their time helping Idaho residents, homebuyers, developers and homebuilders reduce the risk of loss due to fire.

They believe in taking preventative steps to reduce the risk of loss due to fire and both advocate leaving your home if it is threatened by a fire, rather than staying to fight and defend it.

Some of the steps are as easy as keeping up with yard work.

“​​The research has shown us that the probability of your structure resisting an ignition from an external source of fire is largely dependent on your structure and how it was built and how it is maintained and the 100 feet around it,” Durland said, recommending the wildfire tips available on the website www.disastersafety.org.