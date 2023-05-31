Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TWIN FALLS — One of the men charged with drug trafficking after an April traffic stop that netted methamphetamine and fentanyl worth an estimated $1 million was bound over Friday to district court.

Judge Calvin Campbell, presiding over the preliminary hearing, said the prosecutor showed sufficient evidence for him to do so, but offered his opinion that the prosecution might need to uncover more to link the defendant to the crime if they want to secure a conviction should the case go to trial.

“This is a question a jury will have to decide,” Campbell said.

The question at hand was whether Elton Loza, 23, knew the large amount of drugs — the fentanyl alone was said to be enough to potentially administer one million lethal doses — was in the vehicle.

“Clearly he would have known what was in the vehicle and the mission of the vehicle,” said Jill Sweesy of the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, Defense Attorney Aaron Tribble said the prosecution’s case amounted to a bunch of “suspicions” but no concrete evidence.

Loza is charged with felony counts of drug trafficking and possession of a drug with intent to deliver after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 93 near Twin Falls. Law enforcement officials searched the vehicle and found 20 bags that each held about 1 pound of methamphetamine, plus two 2.2-pound bricks of fentanyl, plus some smaller packages of meth.

Two other men in the car, Hector Olvera and Wilson R. Fontes Mendvil, chose to waive their preliminary hearings and will be arraigned June 12 in district court.

Deputy Braden Lowe first took the stand for the prosecution and described how he conducted a traffic stop at about 8 a.m. April 7 at milepost 45 on U.S. 93 when a BMW was recorded going 65 mph in a 60 mph zone.

From there, he described several items seen in the vehicle that aroused suspicion, from rosary beads to a picture of Saint Jude — the patron saint of lost causes — that many drug traffickers are known to keep in their vehicles.

The trio also gave conflicting accounts of where the trip started and their destination, according to his testimony.

Three duffle bags were found in the truck and deputies pulled bag after bag of drugs from them. Mendvil said one of the duffle bags was his, and another bag contained mail with Olvera’s name on it, Lowe said.

Lowe said he couldn’t definitely say that the third duffle bag belonged to Loza but told Tribble that it made sense that it belonged to him – “three bags, three occupants,” he explained. He also said there was evidence the three had been on a long trip.

Blas Martinez of the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, another testimony for the prosecution, recounted hearing a video chat April 7 between Loza and his sister. Loza had not yet made a court appearance but the charges the trio were facing had been made known to news media.

Loza, speaking in Spanish, reportedly questioned his sister what charges had been filed against him, and upon his sister’s answer, asked “is that all?” and scoffed at the reported $1 million street value that the news release said the drugs were valued at, Martinez said. Loza said that law officers exaggerated the value by at least twice so they could get their “congratulations.”

Tribble countered during his cross-examination that Loza was near the vehicle when deputies were removing the drugs, and that he could make a statement about what he thought their value was without admitting he had any control over the drugs.

Later, during closing arguments, Tribble urged Campell to have the charges dropped and said the prosecution could later refile charges if they found some “real evidence.”

Loza is also facing probation violation charges in Ada County stemming from original charges of driving under the influence and possessing drug paraphernalia, court records show.

Sweesy outlined the case against Loza in her closing arguments, saying the “totality” of the evidence makes it clear the Loza was involved with drug trafficking.

The bust was the second large drug bust by the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office within two weeks of each other.

Another large drug bust occurred March 26, also after a traffic stop on U.S. 93, when 11.7 pounds of fentanyl and 2.7 pounds of heroin were found hidden in a car, which had a temporary Arizona registration.