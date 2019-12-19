HANSEN — A pickup truck rolled into a field after it was hit by a semi on Idaho Highway 50 northeast of Hansen Wednesday evening.
Fredy Garduno Lagunas, 20, of Declo, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 north on 3800 East at 8:34 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a 1999 Peterbuilt truck going west on Idaho 50, Idaho State Police said in a Thursday morning statement.
The F-150 rolled into a field west of 3800 North, ISP said.
You have free articles remaining.
Garduno Lagunas had minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, ISP said.
The driver of the Peterbuilt, Michael A. Bladen, 33, of Twin Falls, and a passenger in the F-150, Cinthia Loera Hernandez, were not injured, ISP said. All three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Police Department, Rock Creek Fire Department and Rock Creek Quick Response Unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.