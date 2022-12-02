Declo live nativity at barn returns after three-year hiatus, seeks volunteers

DECLO — A local woman is bringing back a free non-denominational Christmas Eve candlelight service and live nativity at her barn after a three-year hiatus — and she needs volunteers.

The event, set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 52 S. 950 E. roads, will feature a live nativity, music and singing, a short service, hot cider and hot chocolate — along with food.

Everyone attending the event should bring a platter of finger foods to share.

Christine Spelius, a retired veterinarian, began the tradition in 2001.

“In the beginning, it was the kids and I doing everything,” Spelius said. “It was a full-time job for a couple of weeks beforehand.”

Now her children have left home and Spelius, 74, needs help with the event.

Dale Darrington, one of Spelius’ neighbors, has participated about five times by loaning costumes and performing the reading.

“We have about 100 people come every year and it pretty much fills the barn,” Darrington said. “Every year a different group shows up.”

Teens and children are encouraged to participate, he said.

The production takes about 30 minutes. There are no rehearsals.

“I think it’s an event that many people come to who wouldn’t necessarily walk into a church,” she said.

Volunteers are needed to clean and decorate the barn, distribute costumes on the night of the event and handle sheep and a donkey. People are needed to play Joseph, who must be able to handle the donkey, and play Mary, who will ride the donkey.

People are also needed who are willing to wear costumes to play shepherds, angels and wisemen.

Other tasks for volunteers include printing the program, coordinating the musical program, cutting and delivering a tall Christmas tree, decorating the tree, picking up and hooking up the heater along with coordinating the food.